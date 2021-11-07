Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €52.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.57 ($57.14).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.26.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

