FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of RAIL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

