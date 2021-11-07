Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.