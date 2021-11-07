Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.