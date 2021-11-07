Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.