Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.92 million-$444.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.38 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

FWRD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 184,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

