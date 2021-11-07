Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FET traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

