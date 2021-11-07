Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

