Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.70.

FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $349.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average is $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

