Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortinet stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.23.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

