FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

