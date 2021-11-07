FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

