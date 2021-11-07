FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,027 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 512,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

