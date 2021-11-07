FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of FONAR worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FONAR by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in FONAR by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 311.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in FONAR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

