Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $87.36 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,836,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

