Fmr LLC Purchases 327 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,370,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 407,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 79,688 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

