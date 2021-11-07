Fmr LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,134,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 148,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after buying an additional 206,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

NYSE FRT opened at $132.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

