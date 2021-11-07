Fmr LLC Has $81,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

