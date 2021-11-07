Fmr LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

