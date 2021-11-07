Fmr LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 245.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.18 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

