FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE FMC opened at $106.63 on Thursday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 114.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 29.2% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company's balance sheet

