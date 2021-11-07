Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.
FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Shares of FLR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
