Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

