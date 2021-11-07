Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 222,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.31. Five Point has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Point stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Point were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

