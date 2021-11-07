Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

