First Trust Advisors LP Sells 38,786 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

PNFP opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.