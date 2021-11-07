First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 218,554 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Virgin Galactic worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.