First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 137,542 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,969 shares of company stock worth $11,423,525. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.