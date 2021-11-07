First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

