First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.16 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

