First Trust Advisors LP Buys 137,542 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 258.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,969 shares of company stock worth $11,423,525 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

