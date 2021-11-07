First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,296,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $238.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.87.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

