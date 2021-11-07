First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

