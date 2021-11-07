First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $238.20 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average of $189.87.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

