First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Financial Comparison

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HSBC 2 8 7 0 2.29

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than HSBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.07 $29.57 million $4.12 6.75 HSBC $50.43 billion 2.38 $5.23 billion $2.80 10.47

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65% HSBC 23.08% 5.51% 0.38%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats HSBC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

