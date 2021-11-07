First Property Group (LON:FPO) PT Raised to GBX 115

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FPO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.86. First Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).
About First Property Group
