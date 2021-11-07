First Property Group (LON:FPO) PT Raised to GBX 115

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FPO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.86. First Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

