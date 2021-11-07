First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.