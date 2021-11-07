Financial Comparison: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.83 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.14 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.03 $102.29 million $1.81 43.32

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70% Globus Medical 19.87% 13.99% 12.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.53%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $87.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.