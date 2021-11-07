Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.