Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,591 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

