Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.28 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

