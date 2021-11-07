Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

