Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

