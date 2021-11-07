Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,201,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,217,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

BWMN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

