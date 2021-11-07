Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.