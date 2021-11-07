Federated Hermes Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 270.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.