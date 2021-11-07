Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 5,902 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

MDGL opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.