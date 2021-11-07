Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.56. 596,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

