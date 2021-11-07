Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.