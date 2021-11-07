Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.