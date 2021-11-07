Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.36 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.50%.

FRFHF stock opened at $432.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.24. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

