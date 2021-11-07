Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.0% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.92. The company has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

